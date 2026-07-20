‘Scooty war’ between Congress and BJP escalates in Nizamabad

Hyderabad: Tension prevailed in Armoor and Ankapur towns of Nizamabad district on Monday, July 20, as Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MLA P Rakesh Reddy and Congress in-charge of the constituency P Vinay Kumar Reddy were placed under house arrest.

The two political opponents were prevented from leaving their house after the Congress workers had announced laying siege to Rakesh Reddy’s house in Ankapur on Monday.

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What triggered the clash

It all began three days ago, when Rakesh Reddy was addressing a public meeting in Nizamabad, where he had called upon the youth to take away the “scooties” of Congress leaders if they failed to deliver the party’s 2023 election manifesto promise of giving the bike to all female students studying in colleges across the state.

Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president B Mahesh Kumar Goud, who is presently in Nizamabad, had found fault with Rakesh Reddy for making such statements.

Reddy, while speaking to the media, had also called upon the youngsters to snatch away gold chains from Congress leaders if they failed to deliver the promise of giving 10 gm gold to every newlywed bride in the state, which was also a manifesto promise of the Congress for the 2023 Assembly elections.

He had also criticised the Congress government for not clearing the fees reimbursement dues payable to educational institutions.

Social media war of words

A social media war has been happening between the Congress and BJP workers for the past couple of days, with challenges and counter-challenges being made by the two sides. The issue escalated to a point where Vinay Kumar Reddy had announced laying siege to Rakesh Reddy’s house on Monday.

To prevent any untoward incidents from happening, police has been deployed in large numbers in Rakesh Reddy’s house in Ankapur and Vinay Kumar Reddy’s residence in Armoor. The police laid check-posts on the Nizamabad-Armoor and Armoor-Metpally roads to prevent movement of workers from both the parties.

It can be recalled that while unveiling the Congress’ Youth Declaration before the Assembly elections, Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi had noted that the “scooty scheme” was her favourite among the 24 assurances that were part of the declaration.