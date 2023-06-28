SCR announces additional halts for 15 Express trains

Hyderabad: The South Central Railways (SCR) on Wednesday announced additional halts for various Express Trains on an experimental basis for the convenience of passengers.

This new arrangement will be in effect for the next six months, SCR said in a press release.

According to the release, 15 Express Trains — Tirupati – Lingampalli Narayanadri Express, Bhubaneswar – Secunderabad Visakha Express, Chennai Central – Hyderabad Express, Nagarsol – Narasapur Express, Hyderabad – H. Nizamuddin Dakshin Express, Secunderabad – Raipur Express, Secunderabad – Gorakhpur Express, Ernakulam – Patna Express, SMVT Bengaluru – Pataliputra Express, H. Nizamuddin – Tirupati AP Sampark Kranthi Express, Gorakhpur – Yesvantpur Express, Nagarsol – Chennai Express, Dr. Ambedkar Nagar-Yesvantpur Express, Jaipur-Mysuru Express, and Vasco-da-gama – Hyderabad Express — will now have at least three additional stops.

To cater the growing demand from passengers, each of these trains will halt at prominent stations along their route that were not covered earlier.

Some of the significant stations where the trains will make experimental halts include Sattenapalle, Piduguralla, Nadikude, Bellampalli, and Sirpur Kaghaznagar. Passengers have been advised to check the schedule, routes, and halts for the trains before their journeys.

