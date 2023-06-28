SCR announces five weekly special trains to clear passenger rush

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway on Wednesday said it will run five special trains between various destinations to clear extra passenger rush.

These trains will consist of 3AC, Sleeper Class, and General Second Class coaches.

The service from Tambaram to Dhanbad (Train No 06077) will be on June 30, SCR said in a statement.

The Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru Cantt train (Train No 08915) will run on July 1, while the Dhanbad to Tambaram train (Train No 06078) will run on July 4.

According to the statement, the Sambalpur to Erode train (Train No 08311) will run from July 5 to July 26, and the Erode to Sambalpur train ( Train No 08312) will be functioning from July 7 to July 28.

Stops for the Tambaram – Dhanbad – Tambaram trains (06077 and 06078)

This special train will have two services and will stop at Chennai Egmore, Sullurupeta, Gudur, Nellore,

Ongole, Tenali, Guntur, Miryalaguda, Nalgonda, Secunderabad, Medchal, Kamareddi, Nizamabad, Basar, Mudkhed, H.S.Nanded, Purna, Hingoli, Washim, Akola, Itarsi, Pipariya, Gadarwara, Narsingpur, Jabalpur, Katni, Maihar, Satna, Manikpur, Pt. DD Upadhyaya, Sasaram, Dehri On sone, Gaya, Koderma and Bose Gomoh stations during both its trips.

Stops for the Visakhapatnam to Bengaluru Cantt train (08915)

The special train will stop at Duvvada, Rajahmundry, Vijayawada, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Renigunta, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Krishnarajapuram stations.

Stops for the Sambalpur – Erode – Sambalpur Special Trains (08311 and 08312)

These trains, which will have eight services, will stop at Bargarh Rd, Balangir, Titlagarh, Kesinga, Muniguda,

Rayagada, Parvatipuram, Bobbili, Vizianagaram, Kottavalasa, Duvvada, Anakapalli, Samalkot,

Rajahmundry, Nidadavolu, Bhimavaram Town, Kaikaluru, Gudivada, Vijayawada, Tenali,

Chirala, Ongole, Nellore, Gudur, Perambur, Arakkonam, Katpadi, Jolarpettai and Salem stations

during its to and fro trips.