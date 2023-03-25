SCR commissions third rail line between Telangana, AP

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has completed the electrification and commissioned a third line between Errupalem – Cheruvumadhavaram railway stations for a length of 16.6 km.

This section between Vijayawada-Kazipet falls in two neighbouring states with a stretch of 5.5 km falling under Telangana and the rest under Andhra Pradesh.

The section between Vijayawada – Kazipet is a crucial rail link situated along the Grand Trunk Route connecting the Northern parts with the Southern region of the country.

This is one of the busiest routes and witnesses continuous passenger and freight traffic plying towards Eastern parts and Southern parts of the country from all directions.

To decongest this vital and oversaturated section, the Vijayawada – Kazipet Tripling and electrification project has been sanctioned at an estimated cost of Rs 1,952 crores for a distance of 219 km (Andhra Pradesh -35 km and Telangana – 184 km.

The section between Vijayawada’s new west cabin and the Cheruvumadhavaram cabin for a distance of 16.7 km along with electrification has been completed and commissioned in September 2022.

General manager of SCR, Arun Kumar Jain, has opined that completion of the Kazipet – Vijayawada tripling project will ease the congestion in this oversaturated route and will facilitate the handling of more trains effectively.

He further stated that the progress of infrastructure works in the current financial year has been progressing at a faster pace.