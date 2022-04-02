SCR extends special train services between Viskhapatnam, Hyderabad

Posted by Mohammed Baleegh  |   Published: 2nd April 2022
SCR to launch special Train between Viskhapatnam and Hyderabad
Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has extended the weekly special train services between Visakhapatnam and Secunderabad scheduled on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday.

Train no. 08579 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad will commence from Visakhapatnam every Wednesday beginning from April 6 to May 25. While Train no. 08580 Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam special train will leave Secunderabad every Thursday starting April 7 till May 26.

Whereas, on every Tuesday, Train no. 08585 Visakhapatnam-Secunderabad special train will leave from Visakhapatnam station from April 4 to May 31 and Train no. 08586 running between Secunderabad-Visakhapatnam is scheduled every Wednesday from April 6 to June 1.

A press release from the SCR said, “The extension of special trains is announced in order to tackle the growing rush of passengers.”

