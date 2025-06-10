SCR GM launches ‘Alpha Inspector’ app for chief loco pilots

Hyderabad: South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain has unveiled the ‘Alpha Inspector’ Application, a cutting-edge web and mobile platform that leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) and GPS technology to streamline operations and enhance safety across the railway network.

The newly launched application is designed to automate the movement tracking and record-keeping tasks of chief loco inspectors, significantly reducing manual workloads.

By providing real-time access to operational data of loco pilots (LP) and assistant loco pilots (ALP), the platform enables swift responses to anomalies at both divisional and zonal levels, thereby bolstering safety and operational efficiency, a press release informed.

During a recent video conference with divisional managers, GM Jain reiterated that safety remains the top priority for SCR.

He emphasised the importance of strict adherence to safety protocols and cautioned against taking shortcuts in railway operations.

Jain gave singular attention to safety measures at road under bridges (RUBs) and level crossings. He instructed officials to install at least two height gauges at all RUBs to further enhance track safety and prevent accidents.

In light of recent incidents, Jain conducted a comprehensive review of cattle run-over cases, underscoring the need for proactive strategies to minimise disruptions in train movement.

He also assessed the progress of fencing along vulnerable sections of the railway track to prevent such occurrences.

In a separate event on Saturday, GM Jain flagged off and participated in the ‘Fit India Cyclothon’ at the Railway Sports Complex in Secunderabad. The event, organized by the SCR Sports Association under the Khelo India Scheme’s FIT INDIA initiative, aimed to promote fitness and encourage railway officials and staff to integrate physical activity into their daily routines.