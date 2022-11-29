SCR, Postal Dept collaborate to provide doorstep parcel services

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) and Postal Department have joined hands to provide doorstep pickup and delivery parcel service to their customers by integrating railway transportation with postal services.

SCR general manager, A.K. Jain, chief commercial manager, G. John Prasad, DRM (Sec’bad) A.B. Gupta, chief postmaster general of Telangana circle, K. Prakash and other officials held a coordination meeting on Monday, to discuss the modalities at the Rail Nilayam, said a press release.

The parcel services aimed at providing holistic services to customers by utilising the logistics of both Indian railways and the postal department.



The integration of both railways and postal services will help in ensuring doorstep pickup and delivery of parcel commodities.

The parcel services will enable customers sitting at home to book consignments to every nook and corner of the country and especially for customers who wish to book in comparatively small quantities.



The transportation through railways will ensure safe, faster and timely reaching of their products in an economical way, officials said.

Arun Kumar Jain opined that the integrated facility will help in effectively utilizing the parcel space available in express trains and parcel specials.



The unique facility will also be able to leverage the logistic wing of the postal department by offering booking and delivery services.

K Prakash said that both organisations coming together can result in expanding customer base and providing increased service to the customers.



A special team will be formed with nodal officers from each side so that modalities can be worked out, marketing efforts can be initiated for taking the benefits to the customers, he added.