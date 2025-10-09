SCR shifts Dehradun train terminal from Charlapalli to Nampally

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a change in the departure terminal for the Dehradun-bound special train.

Passengers travelling to Dehradun will now be able to board from Hyderabad (Nampally) station instead of Charlapalli.

According to railway officials, the special train operating between Charlapalli and Dehradun (Train Nos. 07077/07078) will now begin its journey from Hyderabad station starting October 14.

The return service will also terminate at Hyderabad station from October 16 onwards.

As per the new schedule, the train will depart from Hyderabad every Tuesday and will reach Dehradun the following day at 7:20 pm.