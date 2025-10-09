SCR shifts Dehradun train terminal from Charlapalli to Nampally

South Central Railway shifts Dehradun special’s terminal to Hyderabad; change effective from October 14.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 9th October 2025 7:40 am IST
Kavach 4.0 to be commissioned for Mathura-Kota route
Representational Image

Hyderabad: The South Central Railway (SCR) has announced a change in the departure terminal for the Dehradun-bound special train.

Passengers travelling to Dehradun will now be able to board from Hyderabad (Nampally) station instead of Charlapalli.

According to railway officials, the special train operating between Charlapalli and Dehradun (Train Nos. 07077/07078) will now begin its journey from Hyderabad station starting October 14.

Memory Khan Seminar

The return service will also terminate at Hyderabad station from October 16 onwards.

As per the new schedule, the train will depart from Hyderabad every Tuesday and will reach Dehradun the following day at 7:20 pm.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Published: 9th October 2025 7:40 am IST

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button