Scrap metal sculpture at NDMC Park

New Delhi: USA's national mammal brown bear sculpture made from scrap metal, installed in preparations for the G20 Summit, at G20 Park, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: Canada's national animal beaver sculpture, made from scrap metal, installed in preparations for the G20 Summit, at G20 Park, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: China's national bird red-crowned crane sculpture, made from scrap metal, installed in preparations for the G20 Summit, at G20 Park, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav) New Delhi: South Africa's national animal springbok sculpture, made from scrap metal, installed in preparations for the G20 Summit, at G20 Park, Chanakyapuri, in New Delhi, Monday, Sept 4, 2023. (PTI Photo/Atul Yadav)