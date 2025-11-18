Scrapyard catches fire in Hyderabad’s Jumerat Bazar

Hyderabad: A scrapyard near Hyderabad’s Jumerat Bazar caught fire on Monday, November 17. The incident occurred late at night.

Speaking to Siasat.com, the Yakutpura fire officials said that the fire occurred in the open ground since someone was smoking there. The fire official said the property damage in the fire accident has not bee estimated.

In a similar incident, a fire broke out in the Begum Bazar area late on Monday. Videos of the fire incident were shared on social media. However, the Gowliguda fire station officials denied receiving information regarding the incident.

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mohammed Faisal, a resident of Begumbazar are said, ” My friend and I noticed the fire at 1:10 AM while going for tea. We called the fire department and the police immediately.”

Faisal added that the fire broke out 100 meters away from Masjid-e-Ghouri.

A scrapyard near Hyderabad's Jumerat Bazar caught fire on Monday, November 17. The incident occurred late at night.



Speaking to https://t.co/dXPeUKTeQb, the Yakutpura fire officials said that the fire occurred in the open ground since someone was smoking there. The fire official… pic.twitter.com/DYQc4f6G34 — The Siasat Daily (@TheSiasatDaily) November 18, 2025

These are the latest fire incidents in Hyderabad.

Previous fire accident

On November 16, fire broke out at Rumaan Hotel in Hafeezpet at around 5:00 am. The hotel staff were evacuated and there were no injuries. The fire likely occurred due to a short circuit, an official from the Madhapur fire station told Siasat.com. Oil kept in the kitchen caused the fire to intensify but was eventually doused by 7:00 am with the help of three fire tenders.

Material kept in the kitchen was completely destroyed, and the total extent of damage is currently under investigation.