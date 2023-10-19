SC’s notice to Delhi Police on pleas of NewsClick editor, HR head in UAPA case

The case will be listed for further hearing on October 30.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th October 2023 12:32 pm IST
SC's notice to Delhi Police on pleas of NewsClick editor, HR head in UAPA case
Supreme Court

Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday issued notices to Delhi Police on the petitions filed by NewsClick founder and editor-in-chief Prabir Purkayastha and Human Resources head Amit Chakraborty, challenging their police custody in the case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The bench comprising Justice B.R. Gavai and Justice P.K. Mishra heard the pleas and issued notices returnable in three weeks.

The case will be listed for further hearing on October 30.

MS Education Academy

It is alleged that the news portal received money for running pro-China propaganda.

Also Read
NewsClick row: Founder, HR move SC against arrest in UAPA case

Last week, the Delhi High Court dismissed pleas by Purkayastha and Chakraborty and upheld the police remand. Both of them have been in Judicial custody since October 10.

On October 3, the Delhi Police arrested the duo after multiple raids, including at NewsClick office, and residences of editors and reporters of the news portal.

Purkayastha reached the apex court on Monday after his petitions were dismissed by the high court. Appearing for the accused, senior advocate Kapil Sibal in a special leave petition submitted before a bench comprising CJI D.Y. Chandrachud and Justices J.B. Pardiwala and Manoj Misra had requested an urgent listing, saying that the editor was 70-year-old.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 19th October 2023 12:32 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button