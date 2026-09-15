SCSP-TSP funds diverted to other schemes, says Shivakumar

Bengaluru: Chief Minister DK Shivakumar has acknowledged that funds allocated under the SCSP-TSP framework for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes have been utilised for programmes of other departments, opening a fresh political controversy over the use of money earmarked for Dalit welfare.

Addressing an International Democracy Day function at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar said the Social Welfare Department’s funds had been used for other departments and schemes.

The statement is significant as the Congress government has repeatedly faced allegations that funds reserved under the SCSP-TSP Act were being used to finance its guarantee programmes and other commitments.

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The Opposition has for several months accused the government of diverting funds intended for the development of SC and ST communities. Opposition leaders had questioned the government’s decision to use resources earmarked for these communities for expenditure under broader welfare programmes.

Government ministers had earlier rejected the allegations. Former Social Welfare Minister H.C. Mahadevappa and other Congress leaders had maintained that SCSP-TSP funds were not being diverted to finance the guarantee schemes.

Shivakumar’s latest remarks, however, indicate that funds from the Social Welfare Department have been utilised for programmes implemented by other departments.

The Chief Minister also sought to turn the criticism towards the Centre, saying the Union government should introduce a similar legal mechanism to earmark funds for disadvantaged communities.

“Let the central government also bring a law and reserve funds like we have done. It should not merely make statements,” he said.

The SCSP-TSP system was created to ensure targeted allocation of resources for the socio-economic development of Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes. Any decision to utilise such funds for other programmes has consequently remained a contentious issue.

The Opposition is expected to use Shivakumar’s statement to renew its criticism of the Congress government’s handling of SCSP-TSP allocations.

It has alleged that the government’s guarantee programmes have put pressure on the state’s finances and that funds meant specifically for SC and ST welfare are being redirected to meet expenditure elsewhere.

The government, however, has defended its welfare policies and maintained that its financial decisions are aimed at implementing development and social welfare programmes.

Shivakumar’s comments are likely to intensify the debate over whether SCSP-TSP allocations should be strictly confined to programmes directly benefiting Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes or can be utilised through other government schemes.