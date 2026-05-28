SDRF CPI found dead at residence in Belagavi

Belagavi: A police officer attached to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) was found dead after allegedly dying by suicide at his residence in Belagavi on Tuesday. The deceased has been identified as Shrishail Chougala (37), who was serving as a Circle Police Inspector in the SDRF unit.

According to police sources, Shrishail allegedly hanged himself inside a room at his residence in Rani Channamma Nagar in Belagavi. Family members reportedly became suspicious after he failed to respond despite repeated knocking on the door.

His wife immediately informed SDRF personnel, following which officers rushed to the spot. The room door was broken open, and Shrishail was found unconscious inside. He was immediately shifted to the Belagavi District Hospital for treatment. However, doctors declared him dead on arrival.

Scenes of grief prevailed at the hospital as relatives and friends of the officer broke down in tears following the tragic incident.

Police said the exact reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained. The body has been sent to the BIMS Hospital mortuary for postmortem examination.

Case registered

A case has been registered at the Udyambag Police Station, and further investigation is underway.

Speaking to the media, relative Mahesh Chougale described Shrishail as a sincere and respected officer. He said the deceased had earlier served at the KSRP Training Centre and had earned a good reputation within the department.

“He was a very good person and an efficient officer. He was supposed to get promoted as DYSP next month. He had two children and a bright future ahead. It is heartbreaking that such a tragedy has happened,” he said.