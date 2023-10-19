Seat allocation between MVA partners to be finalised soon: Pawar

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil and the party's working president Supriya Sule were present at the meeting.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th October 2023 7:58 am IST
Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar

Mumbai: Nationalist Congress Party president Sharad Pawar on Wednesday said seat allocation between the members of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance for the coming Lok Sabha elections will be finalised soon.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The Pawar-led NCP, Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena and Congress are the three members of the MVA in Maharashtra. These three parties, notably, are also part of the INDIA grouping of the Opposition.

Also Read
Sharad Pawar is not PM, he’s not protecting Adani; PM Modi is: Rahul Gandhi

Pawar held a meeting here to review the party’s election preparations in seven Lok Sabha constituencies in Maharashtra, namely, Kolhapur, Hatkanangle, Raver, Baramati, Shirur, Satara, and Madha.

MS Education Academy

He highlighted the BJP-led government’s failures and encouraged party workers to openly communicate these shortcomings to the public, said spokesperson Mahesh Tapase.

Maharashtra NCP chief Jayant Patil and the party’s working president Supriya Sule were present at the meeting.

The NCP upholds the values of late Yashwantrao Chavan which include a commitment to democracy and secularism while remaining opposed to the ideology of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Tapase quoted Pawar as saying.

“Pawar stated that seat allocation in the MVA coalition would be finalized soon,” he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 19th October 2023 7:58 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India

Press Trust of India (PTI) is India’s premier news agency, having a reach as vast as the Indian Railways. It employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.
Back to top button