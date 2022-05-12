Second Coming: ‘Pushpa: The Rule’ to have an ensemble cast

Photo of IANS IANS|   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 12th May 2022 5:29 pm IST
Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna-starrer 'Pushpa' trailer out
Allu Arjun from Pushpa (Twitter)

Hyderabad: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna’s ‘Pushpa: The Rise’ had witnessed astounding success as the movie became a blockbuster hit across the country.

With hype amplified around the sequel ‘Pushpa: The Rule’, it is set to be even bigger.

The second instalment of the two-part movie ‘Pushpa’ will begin filming soon, and here’s an interesting update on the cast.

MS Education Academy

The production of ‘Pushpa 2’ will be massive. The project will feature a number of top actors from various industries. The goal is to broaden the audience for the film about red sandalwood smuggling.

‘Pushpa 2’ will feature a number of other language actors in leading roles if everything goes according to plan. Because the second instalment of Sukumar’s directorial will begin filming soon, more details about the cast and crew will be released in the coming days.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Entertainment updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button