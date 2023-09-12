Second confirmed contestant of Bigg Boss 17 is…

Mumbai: Another Bigg Boss Hindi season is arriving soon. Though there is no official confirmation on the premiere date yet, speculations are rife that Bigg Boss 17, hosted by Salman Khan, is likely to begin on October 20.

The buzz surrounding this season has already set the internet abuzz, with fans eagerly speculating about the lineup of celebrity contestants who are likely to enter the iconic house. Makers are reportedly in full talks with several celebrities from the Hindi entertainment industry.

Earlier, TV actress Isha Malviya, who rose to fame with her negative role in Udaariyaan Ankit Gupta and Priyanka Chahar Choudhary, confirmed her participation in Bigg Boss 17. And now, we have a second name who is almost confirmed to take part in the controversial reality show.

Sandiip Sikcand in Bigg Boss 17?

Sandiip Sikcand, who has produced shows like Dhai Kilo Prem, Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum and Mehendi Hai Rachne Waali has been approached by the makers. ETimes confirmed the same. It is being said that talks are in advanced stages and if everything goes well then we might get to see Sandiip in Bigg Boss 17 soon.

For the unversed, Sandiip has been associated with Bigg Boss since season 1. He closely worked with the channel for the debut season and also added an extra G to the Big which is now spelled as Bigg Boss. Not just that, Sandiip has appeared as a panel member on the show in previous seasons. It will be really interesting to see him in BB 17 as a contestant.

Do you want him in Bigg Boss 17 house? Comment below. Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on the upcoming season.