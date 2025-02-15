Second contestant to get eliminated from Celebrity Masterchef

The show is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and filmmaker Farah Khan

Photo of Rasti Amena Rasti Amena Follow on Twitter |   Published: 15th February 2025 11:27 am IST
Celebrity Masterchef India contestants (YouTube)

Mumbai: Celebrity MasterChef India, one of the most popular cooking reality shows on Indian television, has entered its third week, bringing intense challenges for the contestants. This week tested the celebrity chefs with difficult tasks, pushing them to their culinary limits.

Contestants who got black aprons

Contestants who landed in the danger zone and donned black aprons this week were:

  • Dipika Kakar Ibrahim
  • Tejasswi Prakash
  • Rajiv Adatia
  • Nikki Tamboli
  • Kabita Singh
  • Abhijeet Sawant

Abhijeet Sawant evicted from Celebrity MasterChef

Unfortunately, singer Abhijeet Sawant couldn’t survive the elimination challenge and has been evicted from the show. He becomes the second contestant to exit after comedian Chandan Prabhakar, who was the first to be eliminated.

Following Chandan’s elimination, Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka entered the competition as a wild card contestant.

With Abhijeet’s exit, the remaining contestants battling for the title are:

  1. Gaurav Khanna
  2. Dipika Kakar
  3. Nikki Tamboli
  4. Tejasswi Prakash
  5. Archana Gautam
  6. Usha Nadkarni
  7. Rajiv Adatia
  8. Kabita Singh
  9. Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu
  10. Ayesha Jhulka

The show is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and filmmaker Farah Khan. Celebrity MasterChef India airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM, keeping fans hooked with its exciting culinary battles.

