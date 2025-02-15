Mumbai: Celebrity MasterChef India, one of the most popular cooking reality shows on Indian television, has entered its third week, bringing intense challenges for the contestants. This week tested the celebrity chefs with difficult tasks, pushing them to their culinary limits.

Contestants who got black aprons

Contestants who landed in the danger zone and donned black aprons this week were:

Dipika Kakar Ibrahim

Tejasswi Prakash

Rajiv Adatia

Nikki Tamboli

Kabita Singh

Abhijeet Sawant

Abhijeet Sawant evicted from Celebrity MasterChef

Unfortunately, singer Abhijeet Sawant couldn’t survive the elimination challenge and has been evicted from the show. He becomes the second contestant to exit after comedian Chandan Prabhakar, who was the first to be eliminated.

Following Chandan’s elimination, Bollywood actress Ayesha Jhulka entered the competition as a wild card contestant.

With Abhijeet’s exit, the remaining contestants battling for the title are:

Gaurav Khanna Dipika Kakar Nikki Tamboli Tejasswi Prakash Archana Gautam Usha Nadkarni Rajiv Adatia Kabita Singh Faisal Shaikh aka Mr Faisu Ayesha Jhulka

The show is judged by renowned chefs Vikas Khanna, Ranveer Brar, and filmmaker Farah Khan. Celebrity MasterChef India airs Monday to Friday at 8 PM, keeping fans hooked with its exciting culinary battles.