Mumbai: Bigg Boss 19 continues to make waves online, with every strategy, fight, and friendship among contestants dominating headlines. One of the most talked-about aspects of the show is always the entry of wildcard contestants, and this season is no different.

Shehnaaz Gill’s brother, Shehbaaz Badesha, made his entry as the first wildcard contestant on Day 14, and fans are now eagerly waiting to see who the second wildcard will be.

Bigg Boss 19 2nd wildcard contestant

According to reports, the makers are planning to introduce a female contestant as the next wildcard entry. Buzz online suggests that this new contestant has a connection with Gaurav Khanna, who has been charming fans with his smile and persona on the show.

Social media pages sharing early updates have added fuel to the speculation. One popular X (formerly Twitter) page posted, “Buzz: A female wild card is likely to enter #BiggBoss19 very soon.” Another update read, “Wild Card Entry: Major reports suggest that the 2nd Wild Card Entry would be Gaurav Khanna’s close one. Any guesses? Comment.”

🚨 BUZZ: A female wild card is likely to enter the #BiggBoss19 very soon. — BBTak (@BiggBoss_Tak) September 18, 2025

Wild Card Entry 👁️🚨



Majore Reports Suggest That The 2nd Wild Card Entry Would Be Gaurav Khanna's Close One 👁️🚨😱



Any Guesses? Comment .#BiggBoss19 #GauravKhanna #Wildcard — Bigg Boss 19 Khabri 👁️ (@BB19Khabri) September 18, 2025

With the second wildcard entry just around the corner, fans are left guessing who will bring the next twist to the Bigg Boss 19 house.

Stay tuned to Siasat.com for more interesting scoops and updates on Bigg Boss 19.