Secret deal Between Telangana CM Revanth and PM Modi: KTR

Hyderabad: In a scathing attack, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) working president KTR Rama Rao (KTR) on Monday, August 25, alleged that Telangana chief minister has a ‘secret deal’ with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. KTR further claimed that the urea shortage in the state is a result of Revanth Reddy “acting on” the orders of the PM and Andhra Pradesh CM Chandrababu Naidu.

Addressing BRS workers at a programme, KTR alleged that the Congress Telangana CM Revanth Reddy and PM Modi entered into a “behind-the-scenes pact” which he said is putting the state’s future in danger. he warned, would put Telangana’s future in danger.

On Monday, the Telangana CM inaugurated new hostel buildings in the Osmania University campus. KTR said that the foundations were laid down during ex-CM and BRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao’s (KCR). KTR accused Revanth Reddy of conspiring to damage the Kaleshwaram lift irrigation project which KCR had championed.

Also Read Traffic diversions near Khairatabad for Bada Ganesh from Aug 27 to Sept 6

He alleged that under the “instructions” of PM Modi and Chandrababu Naidu, the Telangana CM is working to divert Godavari waters downstream towards Andhra Pradesh and eventually Tamil Nadu. “That is why Revanth holds a grudge against Kaleshwaram,” KTR claimed and added that is is part of a larger plot “dictated” by the Centre.

He further called PM Modi “Bada Modi” and Revanth as “Chhota Modi” during his tirade against the ruling Congress government in Telangana. He claimed that Revanth’s political conduct clearly showed he was heading towards an open alliance with Modi. “This will ultimately land a heavy blow on Rahul Gandhi,” KTR stated.

The BRS working president also said that under KCR as CM, there was never a urea shortage in Telangana. “Congress has failed to fulfil even a single election promise in the last 20 months. If you dislike their governance, then in the coming local body elections, give your verdict against them,” he added.