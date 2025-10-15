Hyderabad: Shah Rukh Khan, the iconic Bollywood superstar, recently saw his son Aryan Khan step into direction with the series The Ba**ds of Bollywood, which is trending on Netflix. The show has reignited attention not only on its cast but also on the comeback of veteran actor Rajat Bedi.

His performance has won praise, and Rajat has been expressing gratitude to Shah Rukh and Aryan for trusting him with the part.

An Inside Look at Mannat

In a recent interview with Filmygyan, Rajat shared his unforgettable experience visiting Shah Rukh Khan’s legendary home, Mannat. He admitted entering Mannat felt like walking into Buckingham Palace, “Entering ‘Mannat’ is like entering Buckingham Palace. The way you enter an airport, where your belongings are screened… Your belongings are screened when you enter ‘Mannat’.”

Bedi also revealed a common misconception about the house’s gates. He further explained, “The gate where fans often gather is actually the exit gate of the house. The entry is located elsewhere.”

Rajat was invited to Mannat to watch the extended trailer of The Ba**ds of Bollywood, alongside Karan Johar, Shweta Nanda, and other close friends of the Khan family. He was awed by the mansion’s home theatre, which has around 100 seats and feels like a full cinema hall.

Mannat’s Grand Layout

Rajat described the property as combining a bungalow and a tall building on the same land. He has not visited the tall building, which he believes has separate floors for everyone. The bungalow itself includes multiple seating areas and a large dining room.

About the Series

The Ba**ds of Bollywood tracks the journey of an ambitious outsider navigating Bollywood’s glitz and unpredictability. The series features Bobby Deol, Lakshya, Raghav Juyal, and cameo appearances by stars like Ranbir Kapoor and Salman Khan. Rajat Bedi’s comeback role has become one of the most talked-about aspects of the show.