Secretariat lights up ahead of Telangana Rising Global Summit

Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th December 2025 8:36 pm IST|   Updated: 7th December 2025 9:09 pm IST
A grand government building illuminated at night with colorful projection mapping that displays vibrant yellow, green, pink, and blue patterns across its ornate facade. The architectural structure features multiple domes and is reflected in water below, with silhouettes of visitors visible in the foreground.
Hyderabad: The State Secretariat was lit up with colourful displays on Sunday, December 7, ahead of the Telangana Rising Global Summit, and breathtaking visuals were projected on the building showing the national flag and Musi rejuvenation plans.

Telangana Rising Global Summit

The Telangana Rising Global Summit, taking place on December 8 and 9 at Bharat Future City, aims to showcase Telangana’s potential, attract investments, and create employment opportunities.

Delegates from more than 44 countries are expected to attend the highly anticipated event, which will be inaugurated by Governor Jishnu Dev Varma at 1:30 pm.

Speakers at the summit include Nobel Laureate Abhijit Banerjee, Trump Media and Technology Group CEO Eric Swider, World Economic Forum CEO Jeremy Jurgens, Nobel Peace Laureate Kailash Satyarthi, and Biocon Executive Chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, among others.

The inauguration will be followed by Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s address at 2:30 pm, explaining Telangana’s governance model, investment opportunities, government support mechanisms, the goals of the Vision 2047 document, and the vision behind the Bharat Future City.

A total of 27 sessions will be conducted on various themes over the two days.

To help delegates understand Telangana and Hyderabad better, informative promotional materials have been readied, which will be displayed along the route from the airport to the summit venue in multiple formats, including lighting projections, 3D projection mapping, and LED displays.

A musical concert by renowned composer MM Keeravani has been arranged following panel discussions. Cultural performances showcasing Telangana’s traditional art forms such as Kommu Koya, Banjara dance, Kolattam, Gussadi, Oggu Dolu, Perini dance, and Bonalu are also in tow.

A special tour has also been arranged for diplomatic delegations to Buddhavanam, the world’s largest Buddhist Heritage Theme Park near Nagarjuna Sagar.

Guests will also get to relish the iconic Hyderabadi biryani and other authentic Telangana cuisines throughout the two-day summit.

The government has also prepared a specially curated souvenir kit for delegates to take home that includes the Telangana Rising Global Summit logo, Pochampally Ikat shawl, Cheriyal artwork, Hyderabadi attar, and pearl jewellery.

An additional gift basket will include Telangana’s signature delicacies such as Ippa flower laddu, Sakinalu, Chekkalu, Badam Ki Jali, Nuvvula Undalu, and Makka Pelalu.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Saleha Fatima  |   Published: 7th December 2025 8:36 pm IST|   Updated: 7th December 2025 9:09 pm IST

