Secular Hindus frustrated in ‘Modi’s India’: GK Pillai

GK Pillai, former Union home secretary who served under the Manmohan Singh-led UPA government, has said Secular Hindus are uncomfortable, frustrated and don’t know what to do in Modi’s India.

He made these remarks in an interview with eminent journalist Karan Thapar. Pillai warned that if the present Central government does not contain the atrocities against the Muslim community, it can lead to a ‘civil disturbance’.

On the Prime Minister’s silence, Pillai said unresponsive attitude on several communal issues including the infamous Dharam Sansad in December 2021, had “dismayed and disappointed” the secular Hindus.

“The Prime Minister has let down his constitutional oath of office,” he said.

Taking about the recent ‘love jihad’ incident in Purola, Uttarakhand, Pillai said it was a collective damage to all the civil servants. “From the district collector to the superintendent of police, everyone failed in their duty to maintain peace. They let down the oath they took when they started their careers. He said they must be punished,” he told Thapar.

You can watch the full interview here.