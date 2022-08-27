Secular parties need to unite to challenge BJP: CPI

Hyderabad: The state secretary of CPI Chada Venkat Reddy on Friday appealed to the people to save the constitution and secularism by defeating the BJP’s communal agenda.

Venkat Reddy alleged that the RSS, BJP and Hindu Viswa Parishad have activated their allied organizations to create an environment of hatred inside the country. “Under the patronage of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, activities are going on to polarize the society on communal lines,” Reddy said.

Reddy said that incidents of injustice against Muslims and Dalits have increased in the country.

Reddy announced that in order to defeat the communal forces the CPI will support TRS in the Munugode Bypoll assembly election.

Reddy said that all secular and democratic parties must be united to challenge the BJP in the next election.

The left front parties are endeavoring for the alliance of the opposition parties.