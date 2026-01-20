Secunderabad function hall raided, non-duty paid liquor worth Rs 8.15 lakh seized

Hyderabad: In a major catch, the Prohibition and Excise Department officials on Monday night raided a function hall at Sikh Village, Secunderabad, and seized 262 bottles of non-duty paid liquor worth Rs. 8.15 lakhs.

On a tip-off that non-duty paid liquor was stocked at a function hall to cater to guests, the Prohibition and Excise Department team raided the place. A total of 262 bottles of liquor were found.

The liquor was sourced from Goa, Defence canteens, and Airports.

The entire stock was seized as the duty on transport of liquor into the State was not paid and the consignment was illegally sourced.

A case is booked in this connection by the Prohibition and Excise Department officials.