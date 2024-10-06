Secunderabad-Goa biweekly express train launched

Hyderabad: A new bi-weekly express train service has been launched on Sunday, October 6, between Secunderabad and Vasco da Gama in Goa, aimed at enhancing travel options for tourists from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

The service was inaugurated by Union minister G Kishan Reddy at Secunderabad Railway Station, marking an important development for travellers seeking to visit the popular tourist destination of Goa.

The train will operate with departures from Secunderabad every Wednesday and Friday, while the return service from Vasco da Gama will take place every Thursday and Saturday.

The train numbers are 17039 for Secunderabad to Vasco da Gama and 17040 for the return journey. This new service is expected to alleviate the heavy demand for train travel to Goa, which has seen previous services operating at full capacity.

Currently, there is only one weekly train that operates from Secunderabad, which combines with other services at Guntakal, making it difficult for passengers to secure tickets.

Flagged off the new Secunderabad-Goa train today from Secunderabad Railway Station. I extend my gratitude to Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodi ji and Hon'ble Union Minister for Railways Shri @AshwiniVaishnaw ji for approving the new train. pic.twitter.com/I11FjwJZOP — G Kishan Reddy (@kishanreddybjp) October 6, 2024

The introduction of this new train is anticipated to provide increased availability of seats, more convenient travel schedules, and direct connectivity to various stations along the route, including Shadnagar, Gadwal, Kurnool City, and others.

Kishan Reddy, also the MP from Secunderabad, expressed gratitude towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Railway minister Ashwini Vaishnaw for their support in launching this service, which is expected to cater to the growing number of tourists travelling from Telangana and Andhra Pradesh to Goa.