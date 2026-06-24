Secunderabad temple must adhere to Endowments rules: HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court has held that the Sri Kanyaka Parmeshwari Devasthana Sangam at Hyderbasti in Secunderabad is a religious institution governed by the provisions of the Endowments Act and must strictly adhere to the statutory rules and procedures prescribed under the law.

Justice Lakshmi Narayana Alishetty observed that any departure from the requirements of the Endowments Act could amount to mismanagement of the institution and its affairs.

Writ petition filed

The court was hearing a writ petition filed by Nagilla Srinivas, president of the Telangana Rashtriya Devalaya Parirakshana Samithi, who raised concerns over the administration of the temple and the construction of a temple complex.

The petitioner alleged that the temple management had collected nearly Rs 16 crore in donations from devotees and claimed that repeated representations seeking an inquiry into the matter had not elicited any response from the Endowments Department.

Srinivas sought judicial intervention to protect temple funds and properties, alleging that certain individuals claiming to be members of the managing committee were attempting to encroach upon temple land. He also requested directions to ensure transparent administration of the institution.

Appearing for the petitioner, senior advocate L Ravichander argued that the authorities had failed to act despite being aware of the alleged irregularities. He contended that the petition was filed in the larger public interest to safeguard devotees’ rights, preserve temple assets and ensure proper governance of the religious institution.

The petitioner further alleged that construction activities were undertaken without obtaining necessary approvals from the engineering department and that donations received by the temple had not been subjected to proper audit procedures.

HC directs parties to approach competent authority

After examining the matter, the High Court declined to enter into disputed questions of fact and instead directed the parties to approach the competent authority under the Endowments Act. The court said the authority should conduct a detailed inquiry and decide the issues in accordance with law.

Among the matters requiring examination, the court said, are whether expert advice from a temple sthapathi was obtained before shifting the deity from the ground floor to the first floor, and whether mandatory religious rituals, including Kumbhabhishekam and Vighna Pratishtha, were performed before opening the newly constructed temple complex.

The court directed the competent authority to investigate the allegations and pass appropriate orders in accordance with the provisions of the Endowments Act.