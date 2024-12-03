Security beefed up at Bangladesh High Commission in Delhi

With winter session of Parliament underway, Section 163 of the BNSS is in force in the central part of Delhi

Published: 3rd December 2024 12:12 pm IST
Police personnel guard at the Bangladesh Deputy Commission (PTI Photo)

New Delhi: A day after protesters stormed the Bangladesh consulate in Agartala, Delhi Police on Tuesday stepped up security around the Bangladesh High Commission in Chanakyapuri here, according to officials.

“The security has been increased and extra police personnel have been deployed all around the commission. We are also ensuring no gathering takes place around its premises,” a senior police officer said.

With the winter session of Parliament underway, Section 163 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), which prohibits assembly of five or more people, is in force in the central part of Delhi, the officer said.

In Agartala, thousands of people took out a massive demonstration near the Bangladeshi mission on Monday against the arrest of Hindu monk Chinmoy Krishna Das as well as attacks on the Hindu community in Bangladesh.

The protesters reportedly barged into the Assistant High Commission of Bangladesh and allegedly resorted to vandalism, an incident the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) described as “deeply regrettable”.

It is understood that the Bangladesh High Commission in New Delhi is lodging a protest over the “breach” at its mission in Agartala.

