Security beefed up at Bhubaneswar airport amid hoax bomb threat

Security was beefed up at the BPIA here after the incident, he said.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th October 2024 8:03 pm IST
Akasa Air to launch regular flights between Saudi Arabia, India
Akasa Air

Bhubaneswar: A threat about the presence of bombs on an Akasa Air flight in Bhubaneswar airport was received on social media, but it later turned out to be a hoax, an official of the airport said on Thursday, October 24.

Security was beefed up at the Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here after the incident, he said.

Also Read
Delhi Police files 8 FIRs over bomb threats to over 90 flights

“We have received a hoax threat on ‘X’ that bombs have been fixed on an Akasa Air flight. Following standard operating procedure (SOP), we have cleared the flight and it departed for its destination,” BPIA Director Prasanna Mohanty said.

Security has been tightened at the airport, he added.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Neha Khan  |   Published: 24th October 2024 8:03 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button