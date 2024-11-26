Security forces clash with protesters in Bangladesh; one Lawyer killed

Dhaka: A lawyer was killed on Tuesday during clashes between the security personnel and followers of a Hindu community leader, who was denied bail and sent to jail by a Bangladesh court, according to local media reports.

The victim was identified as Saiful Islam, a 35-year-old assistant public prosecutor and a member of the Chattogram District Bar Association, the Dhaka Tribune newspaper reported.

Citing Dr Nibedita Ghosh, a duty doctor at the emergency department of Chittagong Medical College Hospital, the paper said that six others were injured in the clashes that erupted after Chattogram’s Sixth Metropolitan Magistrate court denied bail to prominent Hindu leader Chinmoy Krishna Das Brahmachari, arrested on sedition charges.

Nazim Uddin Chowdhury, president of the Chittagong Lawyers’ Association, said that protesters dragged a lawyer from beneath his chamber and hacked him to death.

As Das was being taken away in a police van, he addressed the crowd through a hand mike, urging them to remain calm.

Around 3 pm, the law enforcement agencies resorted to sound grenades, tear gas shells, and baton charges, dispersing the protesters.

Deputy Commissioner of City Police Liaquat Ali confirmed one death but said they were still investigating the cause.

The Daily Star newspaper reported that at least 10 people, including journalists, were injured during the clash.