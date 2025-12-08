Security forces hunt for Maoist gold, weapon dumps in forests across four states

Hyderabad: As more and more Maoists surrender or perish in encounters, security forces have intensified search operations, finding gold and weapons deep inside the forest area in Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana.

Maoists collected ‘levy,’ a form of tax on contractors, industries, big farmers and big businessmen to support their activities. This revenue was stored in safe dumps by the Central Committee and State Committee and handled by trusted cadres and leaders.

Security forces have been searching for the money and ammunition in the thick forest of Karregutta (Telangana), Gachirolli (Maharashtra), Abbujmadh, Bijapur, Bastar, Sukma and Dandakaranya in Chhattisgarh.

Several CPI (Maoist) groups have surrendered with the intention of becoming a part of civil society.