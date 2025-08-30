Security guard held with 7.2 kg ganja at King Koti, aide absconding

Hyderabad: A security guard who was selling ganja at King Koti was arrested by the Prohibition and Excise Department officials on Friday night, August 29. The officials seized 7.2 kilograms of ganja.

The accused Arjun Kumar, a native of Bihar had been residing at Eden Garden area in King Koti. He got acquainted with another security guard Rahul Pandari, who is also a native of Bihar.

Arjun was taking ganja from Pandari and selling it to local customers.

On information the State Task Force of Prohibition and Excise Department laid a trap and caught Arjun. His associate Pandari managed to escape.