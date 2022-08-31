Seema Patra declared son mentally unstable for standing up for maid

Sunita was rescued by the police on August 22 from the posh Ashok Nagar locality in Ranchi.

Posted by Sameer Khan  |   Updated: 31st August 2022

Ranchi: Jharkhand BJP leader Seema Patra had allegedly chained her own son and dumped him in a mental asylum when he stood in defence of their housemaid, who was reportedly abused and tortured by her.

When Ayushman Patra objected to her conducts towards their maid, Seema declared that her son is mentally unstable, put chain on his hands and forcefully got him admitted to the Ranchi Institute of Neuro-Psychiatry and Allied Sciences.

It has been learnt that after the episodes of tortures on Sunita, the maid, made way to the press, Seema got her son discharged from the medical facility on Monday.

She was working at Patra’s house for the last eight years. Seema’s husband, Maheshwar Patra, is a retired IAS officer.

Sumita hails from Jharkhand’s Gumla district.

