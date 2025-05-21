Seethakka slams Harish Rao for hypocrisy over Anganwadi workers’ issue

Hyderabad: Telangana Panchayat Raj and Women & Child Welfare Minister Dr. Danasari Anasuya Seethakka strongly responded to former Finance Minister T. Harish Rao’s open letter to the Chief Minister regarding the salaries of Anganwadi teachers. She accused him of ignoring mini Anganwadi workers during his time in office.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, Seethakka questioned Harish Rao’s concern for mini Anganwadi teachers, stating that he failed to promote them to regular Anganwadi positions during the ten years his party was in power.

She also criticised him for issuing Government Orders (GOs) just before elections without proper approval from the Finance Department, calling them “GOs for votes.”

“If he truly cared about mini Anganwadi workers, why were their problems ignored for a decade? Those GOs were only for election publicity. We are now implementing them properly and legally,” Seethakka said.

She added that the current Congress government has already promoted 3,438 mini Anganwadi teachers with full Finance Department approval. The process will be completed by April 2025, and from this month, these workers will receive salaries equal to regular Anganwadi teachers. The government also plans to upgrade mini Anganwadi centres and create new helper positions.

Seethakka said it would be more appropriate for Harish Rao to apologise to the people for the past government’s neglect rather than writing open letters. “We are fixing the damage caused over the last ten years, step by step,” she said.

The Minister assures to improve the Anganwadi system and support the welfare of teachers and helpers.