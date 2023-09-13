Seized vehicles’ auction: Hyderabad police make Rs 6.5 cr revenue

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad police on September 13, Wednesday, auctioned off seized vehicles, earning the authorities Rs. 6.5 crore.

The Cyberabad police department had placed 11500 vehicles of all types and models up for auction that were seized in criminal cases. “The auction was held at various locations in accordance with laid down procedures. A sum of Rs. 6.50 crore was received,” Cyberabad Police Commissioner Stephen Raveendra said.

The Cyberabad police said that they will soon auction another 5,000 vehicles seized in different criminal cases post issuing a notification. “Three notices were issued to the vehicle owners to claim it and after no response, they will be put for auction,” Raveendra said.

The police further said that another 4,000 automobiles have been confiscated and are being held in various locations. “The law enforcement and traffic police will begin issuing warnings to owners to collect their automobiles soon,” they said.

More information about the vehicles, their make, and other information are accessible on the Cyberabad police website. People can also contact Inspector MTO -2 at mobile number: 94906 17317.