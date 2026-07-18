Selection trials for Telangana sports academies from July 20

Hyderabad: The Sports Authority of Telangana (SATG) has announced the schedule for selection trials for admission into its sports academies and the Regional Sports Hostel for the 2026-27 academic year, to be held across the state between July 20 and July 28.

The trials, open to eligible boys and girls, will be conducted for admission into the Regional Sports Hostel at Hanumakonda and sports academies located at Gachibowli, LB Stadium, the Cycling Velodrome at Osmania University, Saroornagar, Siddipet, Rajanna Sircilla, Khammam, Mahabubnagar and Wanaparthy, the SATG said in a statement on Saturday, July 18.

Trials across 10 disciplines

Selections will be held in athletics, volleyball, hockey, football, handball, wrestling, cycling, kabaddi, gymnastics and swimming, with age categories ranging from under-10 to under-18 depending on the discipline. Candidates will be selected based on their performance in the trials.

Trials will begin on July 20 at the Cycling Velodrome, Gachibowli Sports Complex, LB Stadium and Saroornagar Volleyball Academy, while those at Khammam, Siddipet, Mahabubnagar and Hanumakonda will continue until July 28, the SATG said.

The authority has set up discipline-wise selection committees comprising senior SATG officials, district sports officers, experienced coaches, representatives of recognised sports associations and international players to ensure a transparent, merit-based process. Conveners have been asked to submit the list of selected and standby players immediately after the trials conclude.

SATG has urged aspiring sportspersons to take part in the trials as per the notified schedule and eligibility criteria.