Selena Gomez buys new home worth Rs 300 crore, guess her net worth?

New York: Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco are among the biggest stars today. Selena is loved for her music, acting, and beauty brand. Benny is a top music producer who has worked with many famous artists. Their romance has excited fans, and their sweet moments together make headlines.

Their New Dream Home

The couple recently bought a Beverly Hills mansion for Rs. 304 crore. The luxurious home has seven bedrooms, twelve bathrooms, a grand staircase, a library, a glass greenhouse, and a fitness center. Outside, there is a huge swimming pool and open space, making it a perfect spot for relaxation. The mansion was once owned by a famous Hollywood director.

A Unique Valentine’s Surprise

For their first Valentine’s Day in their new home, Benny gave Selena a special surprise. Instead of flowers, he filled their bathtub with melted nacho cheese and made a trail of tortilla chips leading to it. He even spelled out “I love You” with chips. He shared this fun moment on Instagram, and fans loved it.

Selena Gomez’s Billion-Dollar Success

Selena is not just a singer and actress; she is also a successful businesswoman. Her beauty brand, Rare Beauty, has made her one of the richest artists in the world. As of 2024, her net worth is around Rs. 11,300 crore.

Benny Blanco’s Impressive Career

Benny Blanco is a top music producer and songwriter. He has made hit songs for stars like Rihanna, Katy Perry, and Justin Bieber. His hard work has paid off, and he now has a net worth of Rs. 434 crore.

What’s Next for Selena and Benny?

The couple is also working on a joint album, “I Said I Love You First,” set to release on March 21. With their careers and love life both thriving, Selena and Benny are Hollywood’s newest power couple.