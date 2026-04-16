Self-styled godman Shastri’s group gets approval for foreign funds under FCRA

New Delhi: Religious group Baba Bageshwar Dham, led by self-styled godman Dhirendra Krishna Shastri, who intends to establish a “Hindu Rashtra,” can now collect foreign donations after the Union Home Ministry granted it registration under the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Act (FCRA).

Often backed by politicians, the Madhya Pradesh-based, 29-year-old Shastri is known for making bold, inflammatory comments on religious topics. His website even has a separate section to receive donations from India.

FCRA registration

If an NGO wants to collect foreign donations, registration under the FCRA is compulsory. They can receive the contributions for social, cultural, economic and religious programmes. Organisations or associations can register for one or multiple categories.

Shri Bageshwar Jan Seva Samiti Gadha at Madhya Pradesh’s Chhatarpur is the official administrative and financial body of the Baba Bageshwar Dam and is registered under the “religious (Hindu)” programme, other than cultural, economic, educational and social categories.

From the 38 NGOs granted FCRA registration as of April 15, six cited “religious (Hindu)” as the primary reason for receiving foreign funds.

Those registered under this category are Ramakrishna Missions in West Bengal, Purnea in Bihar, Divya Jyoti Jagriti Sansthan in Delhi, The Institution at Karnataka’s Dharmasthala and Radha Soami Satsang at Agra, Uttar Pradesh.

FCRA licenses of over 20,000 NGOs slashed

An FCRA registration is viable for a period of five years, following which an NGO has to renew its license.

According to reports, approximately 21,933 NGOs have lost their FCRA licences as of March 2026. In contrast, there are 14,538 FCRA-registered NGOs active in the country.

Also Read FCRA amendment sparks row, Opposition flags minority rights concerns

During the Budget Session of Parliament that concluded on April 2, the Union government proposed the Foreign Contribution (Regulation) Amendment Bill, 2026, to amend the 2010 Act. Since Opposition parties widely expressed their disapproval, the discussion and passage of the Bill were deferred.

Also Read Catholic union seeks complete withdrawal of FCRA amendment bill

Tamil Nadu and Kerala Chief Ministers and Christian organisations strongly opposed the Bill as it allows the ministry to take control of an NGO’s assets if its license is suspended or cancelled.