Sena MLA faces flak over misogynistic remarks about Uddhav-led party’s RS member

Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in 2019 after leaving the Congress, where she served as a national spokesperson.

Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st July 2023 9:20 am IST
Maharashtra Shiv Sena MLA Sanjay Shirsat (Photo: Twitter)

Mumbai: A Shiv Sena MLA has come in for flak over his misogynistic remarks against Rajya Sabha member Priyanka Chaturvedi, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray-led group.

BookMyMBBS

The Eknath Shinde-led party’s MLA Sanjay Shirsat claimed that Chaturvedi was sent to Rajya Sabha by Aaditya Thackeray because of her beauty. Shirsat said former MP Chandrakant Khaire, who belongs to the Uddhav Thackeray faction, had told him this.

Also Read
If all 3 MVA partners decide, there can be change in Maha: Sharad

Slamming Shirsat, Chaturvedi on Sunday called him a traitor who sold his soul and integrity.

MS Education Academy

“I don’t need a traitor to tell me what I look like and why I’m where I am, she tweeted. Shirsat has displayed his sick views on politics and women, she added.

Aaditya Thackeray told reporters that Shirsat has a rotten mind and has realised his worth. I don’t know how people with such a rotten mindset have survived in politics, he said.

Priyanka Chaturvedi joined the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena in 2019 after leaving the Congress, where she served as a national spokesperson.

Tags
Photo of Press Trust of India Press Trust of India Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Marziya Sharif  |   Published: 31st July 2023 9:20 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest India updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button