Senior BJP leader & former CM Yediyurappa booked under POCSO Act

According to police, the BJP stalwart has been booked under section 8 of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act and Section 354 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Published: 15th March 2024 9:24 am IST
Former Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru: Senior BJP leader and former Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has been booked under the POCSO Act based on a complaint by the mother of a 17-year-old survivor, police said here on Friday.

The survivor’s mother alleged that 81-year-old Yediyurappa sexually assaulted her daughter during a meeting on February 2.

There was no reaction from Yediyurappa or anyone in his family on the complaint lodged against him at the Sadashivanagar police station.

