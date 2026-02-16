Senior citizen among 2 held in Hyderabad with 10 kg ganja concealed in baniyans

Hyderabad: Two individuals, including a senior citizen, were arrested by the Afzalgunj police on Sunday, February 14, for allegedly possessing 10.32 kg of ganja.

The accused – Ashish Shikdhar, 60 and Bhima Jali, 34 – from Odisha were carrying the drug concealed in their baniyans to avoid detection, police said.

The third accused, 40-year-old Mouni, also from Odisha, who allegedly supplied the ganja and arranged delivery in Hyderabad, is absconding.

Shikdhar and Jali work as farm labourers. They met Mouni, who offered them Rs 2,000 per kg of ganja to transport to Hyderabad by bus.

According to the police, on January 29, the men successfully transported 6 kg of contraband to the city, concealing inside their baniyans

On Saturday, Mouni handed over 10 kg of ganja along with Rs 5,000 for expenses and instructed them to deliver the consignment to a contact near the Mahatma Gandhi Bus Station (MGBS).

The men took the bus and reached MGBS, but the receiver did not turn up. Based on their suspicious movement, they were apprehended the following day.

Apart from ganja, police also seized the two specially designed baniyans used to hide the drug, two mobile phones, two jackets and Rs 2,380 in cash.

A case has been registered, and further investigations are ongoing.

Five held with hashish oil worth Rs 20L

In a separate case, the Special Task Force (STF) apprehended five persons for allegedly possessing 2.2 kg of hashish oil worth Rs 20 lakh in Bhadradri Kothagudem district on February 14.

The accused have been identified as Ajit Naga, 20, a helper, Arun Pangi, 25, an electrician, Nanda Khosala, 26, a daily wage mason, Rabi Muduli, 20, a labourer, and Gopal Hantal, 34, a farmer.

All men are natives of Odisha.

Police also seized five mobile phones and two motorcycles.

They were handed over to the Bhadrachalam police station. A case has been registered.