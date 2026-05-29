Separate hostels for male, female doctors at TIMS: Health minister

Hyderabad: Telangana Health Minister C Damodar Raja Narasimha on Thursday, May 28, ordered construction of separate hostels for male and female doctors at the Telangana Institute of Medical Sciences (TIMS), Sanathnagar.

Narasimha asked to construct separate hostel blocks for male and female doctors within the hospital campus.

He reviewed various departments and inspected medical equipment, laboratory services, blood bank infrastructure and patient care facilities. According to a report by Deccan Chronicle, the hospital is likely to be inaugurated in the second week of June.

The authorities were asked to maintain washrooms in the in patient and out patient blocks for the convenience of the patients. They were asked to construct two canteens and to expedite the completion of the administration block and the TB Hospital Board office works.

Narasimha asked officials to set up a police outpost at the main entrance of the TIMS Hospital.

He also directed officials to provide advanced facilities for foreign patients.

A committee comprising members from the medical education directorate, heads of the departments and engineering officials from the Telangana Medical Services Infrastructure Development Corporation to oversee the establishment of an international-standard laboratory at the hospital.

Hospital authorities were asked to make an estimate and finish the pending works ahead of the inauguration,