Service centre asked to pay Rs 31L for car damage in Hyderabad floods

Hyderabad: The Rangareddy District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission has directed a car service centre to pay Rs 31 lakh in compensation for damages to a high-end luxury car caused by flooding during the October 2020 Hyderabad floods.

The case was filed by the owner of the vehicle, which was purchased in 2015 for Rs 51 lakh.

The car had been brought to the service centre in September 2020 for repairs, with an initial estimate of Rs 2.7 lakh. However, delays in procuring spare parts left the car at the service centre when unprecedented rains inundated Hyderabad in October 2020.

The floods caused severe damage to the vehicle, escalating the repair estimate to Rs 50.4 lakh—almost equivalent to its original purchase price.

The service centre initially attempted to shift responsibility by suggesting that the owner claim insurance coverage, citing the car’s Insured Declared Value (IDV) of Rs 21.8 lakh.

Commission upholds complainant’s argument

However, the commission upheld the complainant’s argument that the service centre had been negligent in safeguarding the vehicle during the floods.

The ruling emphasized that service providers cannot use natural calamities as an excuse to evade liability when vehicles are under their custody.

It noted that despite weather warnings, the service centre failed to take adequate precautions to protect the car, constituting a clear deficiency in service.

While dismissing claims against the car manufacturer and dealership, the commission ordered the service centre to pay Rs 31 lakh as compensation.

Additionally, it allowed the service centre to claim the IDV amount from the insurance company, requiring cooperation from the complainant for necessary documentation.