Set up sanitary napkin machines in govt colleges, orders Telangana HC

Hyderabad: The Telangana High Court issued an order on Tuesday instructing the State government to take immediate action and install at least one sanitary napkin dispensing machine in every government junior college throughout the state.

A bench led by Chief Justice Alok Aradhe and Justice Anil Kumar Jukanti issued the order while hearing a PIL petition. The court emphasized the urgency of the matter, requiring the government to file a compliance report within the next three months.

Expressing dissatisfaction during the hearing, Chief Justice Alok Aradhe criticised the state government for not adhering to the High Court’s previous orders, citing the ‘change of guard’ as an insufficient reason.

In various petitions, government pleaders and special government pleaders had been seeking additional time to implement the High Court’s directions, citing difficulties arising from recent changes in government leadership.

During the PIL plea hearing, Chief Justice Aradhe inquired about the progress of toilet construction in government junior colleges. The government pleader responded, requesting more time due to the recent change in government. Unimpressed with the explanation, the chief justice remarked, “Construction of toilets in government junior colleges has nothing to do with the change in the government.”