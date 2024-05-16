Setback for UP ATS as 11 Muslim youth held on terror charges get bail

In a significant blow to the Uttar Pradesh Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS), the Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has ordered the release of eleven Muslim youths on bail who were arrested in two separate cases on serious terrorism charges.

Reports from various media outlets indicate that the bench, comprising Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi and Justice Manish Kumar Nigam, had reserved their decision on this matter last month.

Justice Attau Rahman Masoodi delivered the verdict on Tuesday, granting bail to the accused under Section 43 (D) of the Anti-Terrorism Act UAPA.

In a crucial judgment, the bench highlighted the failure of the investigating agency to file the chargesheet within the prescribed period.

Additionally, the trial court neglected to address the objections raised by the accused regarding the request for additional time for investigation. This procedural lapse was deemed a violation of the law, leading the court to approve bail for the accused on technical grounds.

Meanwhile, Maulana Arshad Madani, president of Jamiat Ulema Hind, lauded the court’s decision as historic. He highlighted that the bail was granted due to the non-filing of the chargesheet within the stipulated period.

Maulana Madani expressed hope that this ruling would set a precedent for other cases involving Muslim youths who have been in detention without facing formal charges for extended periods.