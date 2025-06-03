Settlers storm Al Aqsa mosque to celebrate Jewish holiday

Several settlers stormed the Al Aqsa compound on Monday, June 2, to celebrate a Jewish holiday and tried to sacrifice an animal.

Witnesses reported that the settlers entered the Al Aqsa compound through Al-Mughrabi Gate and performed the Talmudic rituals marking Shavuot. It is also known as the Feast of Weeks. Videos circulating on social media show the settlers being tackled by security forces and escorted out of the compound.

Since 2003, Israel has allowed illegal settlers into the compound almost daily, except Fridays and Saturdays.

It is to be noted that Al Aqsa is the third most Holy site for Muslims in the world, while settlers call it the Temple Mount, claiming it was the site of two Jewish temples in ancient times.