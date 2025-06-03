Hajj 2025: Three held for illegally transporting 108 to Makkah

Ahead of Hajj 2025, three persons were arrested on Monday, June 2 for illegally transporting 108 people to Makkah in hidden compartments of heavy vehicles.

It is to be noted that the Saudi Ministry of Interior had issued a strict warning against unauthorised travel to Makkah during Hajj. In the build-up to Hajj, the police recently arrested 17 people for violating the rule.

The arrested accused include 11 citizens and six residents who were caught at different entry points to Makkah. The accused tried to smuggle 54 people into the city without a valid Haj permit. According to a report by Saudi Gazette, the ministry has issued administrative rulings against all parties involved.

Also Read Haj 2025: 42 visit visa holders arrested in Saudi Arabia for violating rules

This includes transporters, their accomplices, and those who were provided with transportation. Penalties against them included imprisonment, fines of up to Saudi Riyal (SR)100,000, and public disclosure of the violators’ identities.

Also Read Saudi Arabia to penalise illegal Haj pilgrims, facilitators

Residents involved face deportation and a 10-year ban from reentering the Kingdom after serving their sentence. The authorities have made a judicial request to cease vehicles used for transporting people.

Those attempting to perform Hajj without a permit face a penalty of SR 20,000.