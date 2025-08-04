Gaza’s health ministry on Sunday, August 3 announced that seven more people including a local champion starved to death.

The death toll due to starvation in Gaza has risen to 176, including 93 children. In March 2025, the Israeli forces barred food aid from entering Gaza. Although the blockade was relaxed in May, food distribution was reportedly done by Israel and United States back Gaza Humanitarian Foundation.

A famine has been spreading through Palestine, resulting several deaths due to starvation and malnourishment. According to Press TV , the Al Shifa Hospital in Gaza announced that 17-year-old Atef Abu Khater, a local sports champion died due to malnourishment.

Khater arrived at the hospital in critical condition, suffering from acute malnourishment due to lack of food. There was a drastic drop in his weight from 70-25 kg before he passed away. People in Gaza have been facing malnourishment and starvation as Israel continues to block food aid from entering the territory.

The United Nations has said that the blockade by Israel and the related restrictions have caused wide spread starvation in Gaza.