Several flights diverted due to bad weather in Delhi

Published: 4th May 2022 9:21 pm IST
New Delhi: Two domestic and one international flight were diverted and several other flights were delayed on Wednesday evening at Indira Gandhi International Airport in Delhi due to rain and followed by strong winds.

According to airport sources, the sudden change in weather impacted the flight operations at IGI. At least three flights including an International flight are being diverted to Jaipur airport.

“All the diversions happened between 5.55 pm to 6.20 pm as the weather was bad and safe landing was not possible,” he said.

Both flights from Sharjah to Delhi and flight from Mumbai to Delhi were diverted to Jaipur, he added.

