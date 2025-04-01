Several held for waving Palestinian flag after Eid prayers in UP

Several Muslim youth were arrested for waving Palestinian flags in Uttar Pradesh after Eid-ul-Fitr prayers on Monday, March 31.

The incident occurred in Saharanpur district. A video of the men marching with the Palestinian flags has gone viral. Based on the video, police registered a case and launched an investigation.

Saharanpur superintendent of police Vyom Bindal said the video showed a group of youths waving a foreign flag and raising slogans. He added that authorities have taken note of the incident and are pursuing further action.

After the prayers, worshippers raised slogans of “Palestine Zindabad,” hoisted the flag and took out a procession.

One of the arrested persons was 40-year-old Falak, who was arrested at his home. His mother, Akbari, accused the police of misconduct. “Around 2 pm, 15 to 20 officers stormed into our house, where only women and children were present. When I questioned them, they misbehaved with us. There were no female officers, nor did they have a warrant,” Akbari was quoted by Maktoob Media.

Uttar Pradesh: In Saharanpur, Eid prayers were peacefully conducted at the Eidgah under strict security, following guidelines. No prayers were held on the streets. After the prayers, worshippers raised slogans of "Palestine Zindabad," hoisted the Palestinian flag, and took out a… pic.twitter.com/QPlhYI6NDR — IANS (@ians_india) March 31, 2025

She added that Falak had just returned from offering prayers when police took him away. The family provided CCTV footage showing officers entering their home.

Also Read MP: Palestinian flags during Eid prayers spark controversy

In a similar incident in Madhya Pradesh’s capital city Bhopal, devotees gathered at Eidgah Maidan to offer Eid prayers, carrying the Palestinian flag. Its presence drew sharp criticism from the ruling BJP, which termed it “objectionable” and “offensive.”

Senior BJP leader and Madhya Pradesh cabinet minister Vishwas Sarang strongly condemned the act, warning that such demonstrations would not be tolerated in the state.

(With inputs from IANS)