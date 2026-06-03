Several injured as Iran strikes Kuwait airport terminal

Kuwait City: Several people were injured after Iranian drones and missiles struck Terminal 1 of Kuwait International Airport on Wednesday, June 3, forcing authorities to suspend flights and divert aircraft to alternative destinations.

Kuwait’s General Civil Aviation Authority (DGCA) said the attack caused substantial damage to airport infrastructure and prompted the activation of emergency response measures.

In a statement carried by the Kuwait News Agency (KUNA), the authority announced the immediate suspension of departures and the diversion of incoming flights until further notice as officials worked to assess the situation.

«الطيران المدني»: تعليق الرحلات الجوية وتحويلها إلى مطارات بديلة إلى حين استكمال الإجراءات اللازمة والتأكد من جاهزية مطار الكويت الدولي لاستئناف عملياته التشغيلية



– الفرق الفنية باشرت معاينة وتقييم الأضرار التي لحقت بالمرافق والمنظومات التشغيلية تمهيدًا لإصلاحها وإعادة تأهيلها… pic.twitter.com/MYFRwpWuOJ — كونا KUNA (@kuna_ar) June 3, 2026

Emergency teams were deployed to secure the site and assess the extent of the damage.

The Kuwait Army said it was coordinating with relevant agencies and monitoring developments closely. It added that necessary steps would be taken to protect national security and maintain stability.

بيان رقم (63)



صرّح المتحدث الرسمي لوزارة الدفاع، العقيد الركن سعود عبدالعزيز العطوان، بأن عدداً من الطائرات المسيّرة المعادية استهدفت اليوم مبنى الركاب (T1) بمطار الكويت الدولي نتيجة العدوان الإيراني الآثم، ما أسفر عن أضرار مادية جسيمة في المبنى وإصابة عدد من الأشخاص، حيث تلقوا… pic.twitter.com/HMSd0TX7sG — KUWAIT ARMY – الجيش الكويتي (@KuwaitArmyGHQ) June 3, 2026

Brigadier-General Saud Abdulaziz Al-Otaibi, a Defence Ministry spokesman, described the strikes as “criminal Iranian aggression which resulted in significant material damage to the building and injuries”.

Officials have not released details on the number of casualties or the condition of those injured. Nor have they indicated when normal airport operations are expected to resume.

The airport had resumed operations on Monday, June 1, following repairs and a phased reopening after earlier disruptions linked to the Iran war.

The strike came hours after a fresh escalation in the conflict on Tuesday night, June 2. The US military said it had carried out attacks on an Iranian military facility after missiles were launched towards Kuwait and Bahrain. US Central Command said two missiles directed at Kuwait failed before reaching their target, while air defences intercepted projectiles aimed at Bahrain. It also reported shooting down several drones targeting American forces in Kuwait.

Wednesday’s attack comes on the 96th day of the American-Israeli war on Iran and marks one of the most significant incidents to affect Kuwait’s civilian infrastructure since the conflict began.

IndiGo suspends Kuwait services

IndiGo has temporarily halted flights to and from Kuwait until 12 noon on June 4 following the disruption at Kuwait International Airport.

The airline said the move was taken as a precaution while it assesses the evolving situation in coordination with aviation authorities. It noted that passenger and crew safety remains its primary concern.

The carrier said operations would restart once conditions are deemed safe and the necessary flight routes become available. Travellers have been advised to verify their flight status before leaving for the airport.

NBK closes airport branches

The National Bank of Kuwait (NBK) announced the temporary closure of its branches at Kuwait International Airport’s Terminal 1 and Terminal 4 from Wednesday until further notice.

The bank said the decision was taken as a precautionary measure to ensure the safety of customers and employees following the attack on the airport.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more information emerges.

With inputs from Associated Press